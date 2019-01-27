RRB Group D Result 2018 Date: After PET, what next

RRB Railway Group D Result 2018-2019 Date: After the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Group D results on February 13, the candidates who will clear the examinations have to appear for the Physical Endurance Test (PET), the dates of which will be released in the last week of February.

The candidates must note that clearing the Physical Endurance Test (PET) will not assure them job in the Railways. The candidates have to go through the medical test and document verification process.

RRB Group D results 2018: Details of document verification process

The candidates who will clear the Physical Endurance Test (PET) have to appear for the medical test and document verification process. The candidates will get the job only after clearing the Medical fitness test.

At the interview board, the candidates have to present the medically fit certificate, if they fail to do it on the scheduled date, the board will do it on their own. The document which needs to be presented before the board includes, Class 10 (SSC) admit card, mark sheet of all the examinations as mentioned in the application, address proof which requires voter id card details and aadhar card, and other necessary documents as mentioned by the Railway recruitment Board (RRB).

RRB Group D result: PET criteria

Male: Candidates should be able to lift and carry 35 kilograms of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes in one chance without putting the weight down. They have to run for a distance of 1000 metres in four minutes and 15 seconds.

Female: Candidates should be able to lift and carry 20 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes in without putting the weight down and they will have to run for 1000 metres in five minutes and 40 seconds.

Candidates will be given one chance each to conduct the tasks. No second chances will be given to performing any of the tasks thus practicing the same well in advance is advisable. Hall tickets or admit cards for the PET exam will be issued separately.

The Indian Railway recently announced vacancies of around more 2.5 lakh posts. The recruitment notification will be advertised in February.

