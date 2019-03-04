RRB Group D result 2018-19 today: How to check via mobile and websites

Railway RRB group D result 2018-19: The results of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) group D examinations will be announced on Monday, March 4, 2019. The board will release the merit list of the selected candidates on the official websites after 3 pm.

“The list of candidates shortlisted for PET based on their performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted during the period September 17 to December 17 is scheduled to be declared after 3 pm on March 4, 2019,” mentioned the official release.

The candidates can check the results through all the region based official websites. The Group D recruitment examination was conducted to fill 62,907 vacancies. Over 1.8 crore candidates registered for the exam.

RRB Railways group D result 2018-19: How to check via websites

Step 1: Visit the region based official websites

Step 2: Click on the ‘result link’

Step 3: A pdf link with list of selected candidates will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

RRB Railway group D result 2018-19: How to check on mobile

Step 1: Open chrome or whichever browser you use on your mobile phone

Step 2: Visit the regional website

Step 3: Click on the link ‘RRB group D result’

Step 4: Wait while you will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Log-in using your credentials

Step 6: Result will appear

Step 7: Download the document for future reference.

Selected candidates will now have to appear for physical endurance test (PET), medical examination and document verification to be eligible for the job. Those who are recruited by RRB at group D level job will get a salary of Rs 18,000 in addition to allowance and other benefits.

