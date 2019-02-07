RRB group D 2018-19: Check result date, documents format

RRB group D 2018-19: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has decided to declare the result for the group D recruitment exams on February 13, 2019. The result will be uploaded on all official websites including central and regional. Selected candidates will have to appear for the physical endurance test (PET). A final merit list constituting of marks from all the exams will be released based on which recruitment will be granted.

Advertising

With less than a week left for the result of the group D exam, candidates need to make themselves aware of the next stages of the recruitment process. The next process will constitute of document verification and PET exam. Candidates need to carry all the documents and in the prescribed format for the same.

RRB group D result: documents format

RRB group D result: Where to check

RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)

RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)

RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)

RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)

RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)

RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)

RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)

RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)

RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)

RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)

RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)

RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)

RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)

RRB group D documents required

Class 10 (SSC) certificate

Mark sheet of all the examinations as mentioned in the application

Address proof which requires voter id card details and Aadhaar card

Date of birth proof – class 10 certificate or birth certificate

Caste proof

PWD candidates certificate

Medical/physical fitness certificate

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.