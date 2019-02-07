RRB group D 2018-19: Check result date, documents format

RRB group D 2018-19: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has decided to declare the result for the group D recruitment exams on February 13, 2019. The result will be uploaded on all official websites including central and regional. Selected candidates will have to appear for the physical endurance test (PET). A final merit list constituting of marks from all the exams will be released based on which recruitment will be granted.
With less than a week left for the result of the group D exam, candidates need to make themselves aware of the next stages of the recruitment process. The next process will constitute of document verification and PET exam. Candidates need to carry all the documents and in the prescribed format for the same.
RRB group D result: documents format
RRB group D result: Where to check
RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in)
RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in)
RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)
RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)
RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)
RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)
RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)
RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)
RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in)
RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in)
RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in)
RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in)
RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in)
RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)
RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in)
RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)
RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)
RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in)
RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in)
RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in)
RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in)
RRB group D documents required
Class 10 (SSC) certificate
Mark sheet of all the examinations as mentioned in the application
Address proof which requires voter id card details and Aadhaar card
Date of birth proof – class 10 certificate or birth certificate
Caste proof
PWD candidates certificate
Medical/physical fitness certificate
