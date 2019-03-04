RRB Group D Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Experts share expected cut-off

RRB Railway Group D Result 2018-2019 LIVE Updates: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will announce the result of the Group D recruitment examination on March 4, 2019. As per the official website, the group D results will be declared after 3 pm. However, going by the past trend, the RRB might release the result before the scheduled time
“The list of candidates shortlisted for PET based on their performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted during the period September 17 to December 17 is scheduled to be declared after 3 pm on March 4, 2019,” mentioned the official release.
The results of the RRB Group D recruitment examination will be available on all the regional based official websites apart from indianrailways.gov.in. The Group D recruitment examination was conducted to fill 62,907 vacancies. Over 1.8 crore candidates registered for the exam.
RRB group D: Expected cut-off, according to experts
According to experts, the highest cut-off is expected to be for general category candidates which would be above 75 and for OBC category candidates it is expected to be over 70 and SC and ST it would be over 62 and 47 marks.
RRB NTPC job applications on!
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the advertisement regarding the 1.3 lakh vacancies at Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts. The recruitment process will be as same as that for Group D posts; which includes computer-based exam followed by physical endurance test, physical measurement test and document verification.
RRB group D marking scheme
1/3 of the marks allotted for each question shall be deducted for the wrong answer. For every correct answer 1 mark was awarded to the candidates
RRB group D: Over 1 crore applicants
A total of 1.89 crore candidates appeared for the Group D recruitment examination that was conducted from September 17 to December 17, 2018.
RRB group D answer key
Candidates can estimate their result by tallying the response sheet and answer key. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had released the answer key of the RRB Group D examinations. The online window to raise an objection was from January 14 to 19, 2019 post which final key was released..
RRB group D: Which regional centre has most vacancies?
Ahmedabad – 6087
Ajmer – 4755
Allahabad – 4762
Bangalore – 2293
Bhopal – 3522
Bhubhaneshwar – 1532
Bilaspur – 1159
Chandigarh – 7832
Chennai – 2979
Gorakhpur – 3388
Guwahati – 2577
Kolkata – 2367
Mumbai – 4625
Patna – 5981
Ranchi – 2525
Secunderabad – 6523
RRB group D: Vacancy details
Helper / electrical / ac electrical
Helper/ electrical/ general services
Helper/ electrical / power
Helper/ electrical / Train lightning
Helper / Electrical
Helper / Bridge
Helper / Civil
Helper / Civil (Workshop)
Helper/ P way
Helper / Track machine
Helper / Works
Track maintainer Grade IVV
Helper / mechanical
Helper / Mechanical / Carriage and wagon
Helper / Mechanical / Diesel
Helper Mechanical (power)
Helper
Helper / Signal
Helper/ Telecommunication
Helper / medical
Hospital Attendant
Assistant Pointsman
Gateman traffic
Porter/ Hamal / Sweeper cum porter
RRB group D medical standard: What is requirement
RRB paramedical staff recruitment begin
Meanwhile, RRB has initiated the process of online application for the post of paramedical staff. A total of 1937 vacancies were to be filled by this recruitment drive. The online registrations are open and will conclude on April 7, 2019, at 11:59 pm, however, candidates can pay fee till April 4, 2019 (online) and offline fee can be paid till April 5, 2019. Read the full story here.
RRB group D documents verification
Selected candidates will have to appear for the document verification process. Here is a list of documents needed for the same -
Class 10 certificate or proof of date of birth
Class 12 certificate (to verify candidates’ name and father/ mothers’ name)
Income certificate for waiving exam fee for economically backward classes
NOC from serving employees with the date of appointment.
Caste certificate
Decree of divorce/judicial separation from the competent Court of Law as applicable and affidavit stating that the candidate has not remarried
Self-certification by the Transgender candidates
Receipt of payment if made through a challan at SBI branch or Pay-in-slip at Computerized post office
J&K domicile certificate.
RRB group D result: How to check on phone
Step 1: Open chrome or whichever browser you use on your mobile phone
Step 2: Visit the regional website
Step 3: Click on the link ‘RRB group D result’
Step 4: Wait while you will be redirected to a new page
Step 5: Log-in using your credentials
Step 6: Result will appear
RRB group D: What next?
Selected candidates will have to appear for PET exam.
For males: Candidates should be able to lift and carry 35 kilograms of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes in one chance without putting the weight down. They have to run for a distance of 1000 metres in four minutes and 15 seconds.
For females: Candidates should be able to lift and carry 20 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes in without putting the weight down and they will have to run for 1000 metres in five minutes and 40 seconds
RRB group D result: What is the salary expected?
After clearing the exam, candidates will be recruited at a at the level 1of 7th pay commission pay matrix and will get Rs 18,000 as monthly salary in addition to other allowances
RRB group D: Regional websites
RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).
RRB group D result: Time
According to the official notification by the RRB, the result will be declared by 3 pm. It will be available at all regional websites.
RRB Group D result on March 4
The Railway Recruitment Board has on Saturday released result notification for Group D, announcing that the result will be released on March 4. Minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various categories: UR -40 per cent, OBC-30 per cent, SC-30 per cent, ST- 30 per cent. These percentage of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2 per cent for PWD candidates in case of shortage of PWD candidates against vacancies reserved for them, according to official notification.