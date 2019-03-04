RRB Group D Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Experts share expected cut-off

RRB Railway Group D Result 2018-2019 LIVE Updates: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will announce the result of the Group D recruitment examination on March 4, 2019. As per the official website, the group D results will be declared after 3 pm. However, going by the past trend, the RRB might release the result before the scheduled time

“The list of candidates shortlisted for PET based on their performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT) conducted during the period September 17 to December 17 is scheduled to be declared after 3 pm on March 4, 2019,” mentioned the official release.

The results of the RRB Group D recruitment examination will be available on all the regional based official websites apart from indianrailways.gov.in. The Group D recruitment examination was conducted to fill 62,907 vacancies. Over 1.8 crore candidates registered for the exam.