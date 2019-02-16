RRB Group D Result 2018-19 LIVE: Date, time and websites to check result

RRB Railway Group D Result 2018-2019 LIVE Updates: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will announce the results of the Group D recruitment examinations this week. “The results of Group D examinations are likely to be available on all the websites on Saturday after 11 pm,” said RRB official Angaraj Mohan.
A total of 62,907 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment exam. Those who clear the online test will have to appear for a physical endurance test (PET) followed by document verification and medical examination.
Once all the exams are conducted, a final list will be released. Those who have made it through the final list would be recruited for the job in locations all across the country. A total of 16 different positions were to be filled through the exam for which salaries are different grade.
RRB group D salary: Pay Grade
As and when the candidates secures higher, they will be promoted to upper pay grades. Under the RRB group D, many pay grades are there
Pay Scale 1 – Rs 15,600 to Rs 60,60
Pay Scale 2 – Rs 29,900 to Rs 1,04,40
Pay Scale 3 – Rs 46,800 to Rs 1,17,300.
RRB Group D results: Websites to check
The results will be available on all the region based official websites, Railway Recruitment Board, RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).
RRB Group D results likely today
The Railway Recruitment Board is expected to announce the results of the Group D examinations on Saturday, February 16. “The results are most likely to be available on all the region based official websites after 11 pm," mentioned a RRB official