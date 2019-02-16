RRB Group D Result 2018-19 LIVE: Date, time and websites to check result

RRB Railway Group D Result 2018-2019 LIVE Updates: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will announce the results of the Group D recruitment examinations this week. “The results of Group D examinations are likely to be available on all the websites on Saturday after 11 pm,” said RRB official Angaraj Mohan.

A total of 62,907 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment exam. Those who clear the online test will have to appear for a physical endurance test (PET) followed by document verification and medical examination.

Once all the exams are conducted, a final list will be released. Those who have made it through the final list would be recruited for the job in locations all across the country. A total of 16 different positions were to be filled through the exam for which salaries are different grade.