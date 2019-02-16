Toggle Menu
RRB Group D Result 2018-19 LIVE: Date, time and websites to check result

RRB Railway Group D Result 2018-2019 LIVE Updates: "The results of Group D examinations are likely to be available on all the websites on Saturday after 11 pm," said RRB official Angaraj Mohan. A total of 62,907 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment exam

RRB Group D Result Date: The results of the Group D examinations will be released by February 17

RRB Railway Group D Result 2018-2019 LIVE Updates: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will announce the results of the Group D recruitment examinations this week. “The results of Group D examinations are likely to be available on all the websites on Saturday after 11 pm,” said RRB official Angaraj Mohan.

A total of 62,907 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment exam. Those who clear the online test will have to appear for a physical endurance test (PET) followed by document verification and medical examination.

Once all the exams are conducted, a final list will be released. Those who have made it through the final list would be recruited for the job in locations all across the country. A total of 16 different positions were to be filled through the exam for which salaries are different grade.

RRB Railway Group D Result 2018-2019 LIVE Updates: Results likely to be released today, follow live updates in Hindi 

RRB group D salary: Pay Grade

As and when the candidates secures higher, they will be promoted to upper pay grades. Under the RRB group D, many pay grades are there

Pay Scale 1 – Rs 15,600 to Rs 60,60

Pay Scale 2 – Rs 29,900 to Rs 1,04,40

Pay Scale 3 – Rs 46,800 to Rs 1,17,300.

RRB Group D results: Websites to check

The results will be available on all the region based official websites, Railway Recruitment Board, RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).

RRB Group D results likely today

The Railway Recruitment Board is expected to announce the results of the Group D examinations on Saturday, February 16. “The results are most likely to be available on all the region based official websites after 11 pm," mentioned a RRB official

RRB Railway Group D Result 2018-2019 LIVE Updates: The Railway Recruitment Board is expected to announce the recruitment notification for over one lakh vacancies soon. “The Railway Board will advertise for the first phase of the recruitment in the last week of February and the second likely on May. The entire recruitment process will be completed by August 2021,” Angaraj Mohan said.

The new recruitment process would include the 10 per cent Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota.

