RRB Group D result 2018-19 Date and Time: From websites to mobile, detail process of checking results

RRB Railway Group D Result 2019 Date and Time: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will announce the result of the Group D recruitment examination on March 4, 2019. As per the official, the results of the level one recruitment examination will be declared on the official website tomorrow by 5 pm.

The results of the RRB Group D recruitment examination will be available on all the regional based official websites apart from indianrailways.gov.in. The Group D recruitment examination was conducted to fill 62,907 vacancies. Over 1.8 crore candidates registered for the exam.

Selected candidates will now have to appear for physical endurance test (PET), medical examination and document verification to be eligible for the job. Those who are recruited by RRB at group D level job will get a salary of Rs 18,000 in addition to allowance and other benefits

RRB Railways group D result 2018-19: Regional websites

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).

RRB Railways group D result 2018-19: How to check

Step 1: Visit the region based official websites

Step 2: Click on the ‘result link’

Step 3: A pdf link with list of selected candidates will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

RRB Railway group D result 2018-19: How to check on mobile

Step 1: Open chrome or whichever browser you use on your mobile phone

Step 2: Visit the regional website

Step 3: Click on the link ‘RRB group D result’

Step 4: Wait while you will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Log-in using your credentials

Step 6: Result will appear

Step 7: Download the document for future reference.

RRB group D result 2018-19: Qualifying marks

Minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various categories: UR -40 per cent, OBC-30 per cent, SC-30 per cent, ST- 30 per cent. These percentage of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2 per cent for PWD candidates in case of shortage of PWD candidates against vacancies reserved for them, according to official notification.

RRB group D result 2018-19: PET criteria

Those who clear the exam will be shortlisted for the next round – physical endurance test (PET). Here is the syllabus for the same.

For males: Candidates should be able to lift and carry 35 kilograms of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes in one chance without putting the weight down. They have to run for a distance of 1000 metres in four minutes and 15 seconds.

For females: Candidates should be able to lift and carry 20 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes in without putting the weight down and they will have to run for 1000 metres in five minutes and 40 seconds

RRB group D 2018-19 result: Documents required

Class 10 certificate or proof of date of birth

Class 12 certificate (to verify candidates’ name and father/ mothers’ name)

Income certificate for waiving exam fee for economically backward classes

NOC from serving employees with the date of appointment.

Caste certificate

Decree of divorce/judicial separation from the competent Court of Law as applicable and affidavit stating that the candidate has not remarried

Self-certification by the Transgender candidates

Receipt of payment if made through a challan at SBI branch or Pay-in-slip at Computerized post office

J&K domicile certificate.

Medical Standard

Pay scale

According to the official notification, candidates who are recruited will be employed at the level 1 of 7th pay commission pay matrix and will get Rs 18,000 as a monthly salary in addition to other allowances. Check full details of pay scale, remuneration.

