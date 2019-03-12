RRB Group D recruitment: Why PET is important?

RRB Group D recruitment 2019-20: Though the only educational qualifications required to apply for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Group D posts is class 10, however, for this particular category, the Physical Endurance Test (PET) matters equally. The RRB has released the result of Group D 2018 exam and today, another one lakh Level 1 job application will be released.

As lots of candidates have argued regarding the PET criteria, where male candidates have to carry a weight of 35 kilograms of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes, the female candidates have to carry a weight of 20 kgs to cover the same distance.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, an RRB official said, “As the candidates will be hired for the posts of trackman and gangman, therefore the physical efficiency of the candidates is preferred.” Regarding the need for such a rigorous physical endurance test where female candidates have to lift weight as heavy as 20 kgs, RRB official clarified saying it is the selection criteria that has not changed for decades.

The Railway Group D application process for over one lakh posts will begin from 5 pm on Tuesday, March 12. The candidates who want to apply can do so through all the region based official websites.

RRB Group D recruitment 2019-20: PET criteria

Male: Candidates should be able to lift and carry 35 kilograms of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes in one chance without putting the weight down. They have to run for a distance of 1000 metres in four minutes and 15 seconds.

Female: Candidates should be able to lift and carry 20 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes in without putting the weight down and they will have to run for 1000 metres in five minutes and 40 seconds.

Educational qualifications: Candidate must have passed class 10 or ITI from institutions recognised by NCVT/SCVT or equivalent OR should have National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT.

Age Limit: Candidates must be at least 18 years of age and the upper age limit is 33 years. Age relaxation is given to reserved category candidates.

Selection process:

The candidates will be hired on the basis of Computer based test and Physical Endurance Test (PET).

Document verification:

The candidates who will be selected in both CBT-1 and PET have to go through the document verification process. The documents needed for the final selection process are Class 10, 12 pass certificates, NCVT/SCVT certificate, SC/ST certificate, OBC-NCL certificate, Non-creamy layer certificate, income certificate, photocopy of Aadhaar card, original discharge certificate of ex-servicemen, NOC from employer, transgender certificate, Jammu and Kashmir certificate, death certificates of spouse in case of window, ex-servicemen candidates who secure civil employment.

