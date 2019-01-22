RRB group D result date and details on next level exam

RRB group D result date: While the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the result of Group D in the second week of February, the candidates who will clear the recruitment exam will have to clear the medical fitness test. Visual Acuity Standard is one of the important criteria of medical fitness of railway staff. There are medical requirements against different standards for all categories.

The entire recruitment process shall involve a computer-based test (CBT), physical efficiency test (PET) and document verification. Based on the merit of the candidates in the CBT, candidates shall be called for PET twice. Clearing the PET is mandatory and the same will be qualifying in nature, according to the official notification.

RRB group D result date: PET criteria

The criteria are different for males and females.

For males: Candidates should be able to lift and carry 35 kilograms of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes in one chance without putting the weight down. They have to run for a distance of 1000 metres in four minutes and 15 seconds.

For females: Candidates should be able to lift and carry 20 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes in without putting the weight down and they will have to run for 1000 metres in five minutes and 40 seconds.

Candidates will be given one chance each to conduct the tasks. No second chances will be given to performing any of the tasks thus practising the same well in advance is advisable. Hall tickets or admit cards for the PET exam will be issued separately.

