RRB Group D recruitment 2019: What is the difference between RRC and RRB?

RRB Group D recruitment 2019: The latest recruitment notification by the Indian Railways has been announced and this year, it will be managed by the RRC and not the RRB. This has left many confused. After all, what is the difference between the two? If you have also wondered that, then here are your answers.

Advertising

The RRB refers to Railways Recruitment Boards and RRCs are the Railways Recruitment Cells. While there are 21 RRBs , there are only 16 RRCs. RRBs are named after cities and RRCs are divided into zones encompassing multiple cities. Since the Indian Railways is the biggest recruiters in the country, both manage the task of hiring candidates at group C and group D level into the Indian Railways.

Read | RRB Group D recruitment: Why PET is important? Major vacancies such as loco pilot, technical, JE are handled by RRB and group D and some group C level recruitments are managed by RRCs. The recruitment drive under the RRCs is generally at lower pay grade as compared to those of RRBs.

Currently, the ALP and technician recruitment exam result will be released by the RRB. The latest group D recruitment to hire over 1 lakh candidates are being managed by the RRC.

RRB Group D recruitment 2019: List of RRBs

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in) RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in) RRB Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in) RRB Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in) RRB Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in) RRB Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in) RRB Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in) RRB Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in) RRB Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in) RRB Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in) RRB Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in) RRB Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in) RRB Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in) RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in) RRB Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in) RRB Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in) RRB Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in) RRB Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in) RRB Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in) RRB Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org)

RRB Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

RRB Group D recruitment 2019: List of RRCs

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the notification for group D posts this month. A total of 1,03,769 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment exercise. The online applications for the same have started on March 12 and will conclude on April 12, 2019. Candidates can pay fee online till April 23, 2019. Advertising Candidates will have to appear for computer-based test (CBT) level 1 and 2 after which physical measurement test (PET), medical test and document verification will be conducted. The first exam is scheduled to be conducted in September-October, 2019.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.