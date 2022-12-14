scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

RRB Group D Recruitment: CBT results to be declared on or before December 24

RRB Group D Recruitment: Candidates can check the results at official websites of various Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) or at— indianrailways.gov.in.

RRB Group D recruitment: The PET will conducted from January 2023 (Express photo by Partha Paul/ Representative Image)
RRB Group D Recruitment: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) on Tuesday said the results of the Computer Based Test (CBT) for group D recruitment will be announced on or before December 24. Candidates can check the results at official websites of various Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) or at— indianrailways.gov.in.

The CBT was conducted in multiple phases from August 17 to October 10. Those who qualify the CBT will move on to the next phase, the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

The PET is expected to be conducted from January 2023 onwards. A separate notice will be issued in this regard on the official websites of the RRCs

RRB Group D Recruitment: How to download result

Step 1: Visit the official website— indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2: Select the RRC for which you applied

Step 3: Once redirected, click on the result link

Step 4: View the result and download it for future reference

The railways recently released an important notice regarding calculation of marks. The merit list will mention only those candidates who have secured minimum percentage. The minimum percentage for unreserved and EWS candidates is 40 per cent, for OBC (non-creamy layer) it would be 30 per cent, for SC, ST candidates also it would be 30 per cent. The marks are calculated on the basis of normalisation.

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 12:15:40 pm
