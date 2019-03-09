RRB Group D recruitment 2019: Online application process for one lakh post to begin on this date, check details

RRB Group D recruitment 2019: The online application process for the one lakh vacancy of Group D post will begin March 12, 2019. The candidates who want to apply for the posts can do so through all the region based official websites.

Advertising

“The link for online registration and filling up of application with detailed centralised employment notice will be available at 5 pm on March 12 on all the region based official websites of RRBs,” read the official notification.

RRB Group D recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualifications:

Group D: The candidates need to possess a minimum Class 10 pass certificates.

Pay scale: The candidates will get remuneration as per the seventh CPC pay matrix.

Advertising

Age Limit: The candidates should be on the age bracket of (18-30) years as on July 1, 2019. For details about the prescribed lower/ upper age limit, age relaxation as per vacancies, candidates are advised to check the official notification which was released on the official websites on February 28, 2019.

Medical standards: Candidates must ensure that they fulfil the prescribed medical standards for the posts for which they are applying. For this, they should refer to the medical standards for each posts available in the detailed CEN to be published on the official websites.

Selection process: The candidates will be selected on the basis of the comnputer based test (CBT), and Physical Endurance Test (PET).

Application fees:

General category: The candidates belonging to the general category have to pay an application fee of Rs 500

Reserve category candidates: The candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ Ex-servicemen, other reserve categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 250.

How to apply:

The online application process for the following posts will begin from March 12. The candidates can apply through all the region and zonal based official websites.

Important date:

Group D post: March 12

Websites to apply

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.