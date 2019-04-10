Toggle Menu
RRB group D recruitment 2019: Last date to apply for over 1 lakh jobs soon, check how to apply

RRB group D recruitment 2019: A total of 1,03,769 vacancies are on offer for which the registration process is ending on April 12, 2019 and duly filled applications should be submitted by April 26, 2019.

RRB group D recruitment 2019: Registrations closing soon. (Representational image)

RRB group D recruitment 2019: The registration process for recruitment over 1 lakh jobs with the Indian Railways is ending on on April 12, 2019 at 11:59 pm. Interested candidates can apply at their respective regional websites of Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). Applicants can submit fee online till April 23, 2019.

Duly filled application forms should be submitted by April 26, 2019, till 11:59 pm. Recruitment exam for the same will be conducted in September-October 2019.

Read| RRB group D recruitment 2019 entire notification

RRB group D 2019: Vacancy details

A total of 1,03,769 vacancies are on offer

RRB group D 2019: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official regional website
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘RRB group D 2019’
Step 3: Select the railways you wish to apply at
Step 4: Click on new registration
Step 5: Fill in details
Step 6: Log-in using registered id
Step 7: Fill form, upload documents
Step 8: Make payment

RRB group D 2019: Websites

RRB group D 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 500 as application fee. For PwD, female, transgenders, ex-servicemen and reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs 250

To be selected for the job, candidates will have to appear for computer-based test (CBT) followed by physical efficiency test (PET) followed by document verification (DV) and medical examination.

