RRB group D recruitment 2019 for over 1 lakh posts closing today: How to apply

RRB group D recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board will today close the registration for recruitment for over 1 lakh jobs advertised by the Indian Railways. All those candidates who have not applied yet can go to the official website and apply by 11:59 pm. Interested candidates can apply for the post through the official site of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) or rrccr.com, rrcer.com, rrcecr.gov.in, and other regional RRC sites. The applicants are allowed to submit fee online till April 23, 2019.

The RRB Group D posts available in the Level 1 recruitment 2019 drive includes Track Maintainer Grade IV (Trackman), Gateman, Pointsman, Helper in various departments (Electrical, Engineering, Mechanical and S&T Departments) and Porter and more. Interested candidates must have at least a matriculation certificate with ITI or an NAT (National Apprentice Certificate) certificate accredited by NCVT.

RRB group D 2019: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official regional website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘RRB group D 2019’

Step 3: Select the railways you wish to apply at

Step 4: Click on new registration

Step 5: Fill in details

Step 6: Log-in using registered id

Step 7: Fill form, upload documents

Step 8: Make payment

Payment of fee: The online fee payment can be done through internet banking or debit/credit cards or UPI.

The offline fee payment can be made through SBI challan payment mode in any branch of SBI, or post office challan payment mode in any branch of computerised post office.

RRB group D recruitment 2019: Selection process

To be selected for the job, candidates will have to appear for computer-based test (CBT) followed by physical efficiency test (PET) followed by document verification (DV) and medical examination.

RRB group D recruitment 2019: Examination fee

Rs 500: The general and OBCs category candidates have to be paid. An amount of Rs 400 shall be refunded in due on appearing in first stage CBT.

Rs 250: For the PwBDs, female, transgender, ex-servicemen, SC, ST, minority communities and economically backward class candidates. This fee of Rs 250 will be refunded on appearing in 1st Stage CBT.