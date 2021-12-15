RRB Group D recruitment 2019: Application modification link activated

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the modification link for candidates whose applications were rejected for the RRC Group D recruitment 2019 (level 1 exam). The link has been active only for uploading fresh photographs and signature. Candidates can access the link at – rrbcdg.gov.in

Applicants can check their application status accepted/rejected by filling in their application registration number and date of birth. Candidates whose application has been accepted need not apply through the link. The applications of 4,85,607 candidates were found rejected on the ground of invalid photograph and/or signature.

“It has been decided to provide a modification link for uploading of photograph and/or signature afresh as one time opportunity to those candidates only whose application has been rejected on the ground of invalid photograph and/or signature,” the RRB had notified earlier.

RRB has notified the exam date for RRC Group D recruitment 2019 (level 1 exam). As per the notice, the exam will tentatively begin from February 23 in multiple phases.