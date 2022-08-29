scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

RRB Group D Phase 3 City intimation link to be active tomorrow: Check how to download

RRB Group D Exam for CBT Phase 3 in 7th CPC Matrix exams will be conducted from September 8 to  September 19 for Level 1 Posts. 

RRB Group D Phase 3 2022, City Intimation, Education Desk,rrbcdg.gov.in., Date intimation,For more updates Candidates can check the official website-rrbcdg.gov.in. (Representational image/ unsplash.com)

RRB Group D exam: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is all set to release RRB Group D Exam city intimation slip tomorrow The link for the same will be activated on August 30 at 7 pm for RRB Group D Phase 3 Exam. Once issued, candidates will be able to download it by visiting the official website-rrbcdg.gov.in.

RRB Group D Exam for CBT Phase 3 in 7th CPC Matrix exams will be conducted from September 8 to  September 19 for level 1 posts.

How to Download RRB Group D Phase 3 Intimation:

Step 1- Go to the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board at rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2- Tap on the link that reads, “RRB Group D Phase 3 exam city and date link.”

Step 3- Fill the required login credentials.

Step 4- Your RRB Group D Phase 3 exam intimation for date and city will show on the screen.

Step 5- Download and take a print out for future use.

Phase-3 will be held in various cities all over India for a group comprising of Four (4) RRCs namely RRCs: East Coast Railway (Bhubaneswar), Northeast Frontier Railway (Guwahati), Northern Railway (New Delhi), Southern Railway (Chennai).

 

According to the detailed notification, the downloading of e-call letters will start four days prior to the exam date mentioned in the exam city and date intimation link.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 02:31:26 pm
