RRB Group D Phase 3 CBT exam schedule released; check dates here

RRB Group D exam date: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the phase 3 CBT exam schedule for Group D 2019 recruitment. The exam will be conducted from September 8 to 19, 2022. Candidates can check the schedule at the regional websites of RRBs

Phase-3 will be held in various cities all over India for a group comprising four RRCs namely RRCs: East Coast Railway (Bhubaneswar), Northeast Frontier Railway (Guwahati), Northern Railway (New Delhi), Southern Railway (Chennai).Exam schedule of remaining Phases/RRCs will be announced in due course

Read | Delhivery to recruit 75,000 staff over the next 45 days for seasonal jobs

The link for viewing the exam city and date will be available on August 30, 7 pm onwards. The e call letters will be available for download four days prior to the exam date.

As per the official notification, Aadhar linked biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam centre prior to entry in the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhar card.