RRB Group D PET results declared for this zone, check here

RRB Railway group D PET results 2018-19: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the results for the Group D recruitment examination for the Bhubneshwar zone. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- rrcbbs.org.in.

The Group D PET examination was conducted from March 18 to 20, 2019.

RRB Group D PET results 2018-19: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- rrcbbs.org.in

Step 2: Click on view result link

Step 3: Enter registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Results will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

RRB group D 2018-19 result: Documents required

– Class 10 certificate or proof of date of birth

– Class 12 certificate (to verify candidates’ name and father/ mothers’ name)

– Income certificate for waiving exam fee for economically backward classes

– NOC from serving employees with the date of appointment

– Caste certificate

– Decree of divorce/judicial separation from the competent Court of Law as applicable and affidavit stating that the candidate has not remarried

– Self-certification by the Transgender candidates

– J&K domicile certificate.

