RRB Group D result: PET exam dates released, check updates

RRB group D: After announcing the result for the group D recruitment exam today, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the exam dates for the Physical Endurance Test (PET) on its official websites. According to the official notice, the PET exam will be conducted on the third or fourth week of March 2019.

Advertising

Candidates selected for the PET round is equal to three times the number of vacancies. The persons with Benchmark disabilities (PwBD) are exempted from PET and hence, their roll numbers are not included in this list released today.

Candidates can view their normalised marks and shortlisting status for PET by logging in through the link provided on the official websites of RRBs duly entering their registration number and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format. The result will be available till March 15, 2019.

READ | RRB Group D Result 2019 LIVE Updates

It has been decided by the Ministry of Railways that, henceforth, the conduct of PET, document verification, medical examination and publishing of panel for level 1 posts shall be carried out by the Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) of the respective Zonal Railways.

RRB group D: PET criteria

For males: Candidates should be able to lift and carry 35 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes in one chance without putting the weight down. They have to run for a distance of 1,000 metres in four minutes and 15 seconds.

For females: Candidates should be able to lift and carry 20 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes in without putting the weight down and they will have to run for 1,000 metres in five minutes and 40 seconds.

RRB group D: Document verification

Class 10, 12

NCVT/SCVT certificate

SC/ST certificate

OBC-NCL certificate

Non-creamy layer certificate

Income certificate

Photocopy of Aadhaar card

Original discharge certificate of ex-servicemen

NOC from employer

Transgender certificate

Jammu and Kashmir certificate

Death certificate of spouse in case of window

Ex-servicemen candidates who secure civil employment

Advertising

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.