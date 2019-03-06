RRB Group D: PET dates released; check syllabus, documents required

RRB Group D: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has released the official notification for the physical eligibility test (PET). The exam is expected to be conducted on March 27, 2019. Candidates will have to appear for the test, notice of which is available on the official website.

For PET and document verification (DV) processes, the recruitment drive will be organised by the Railway Recruitment Cells and not Railways Recruitment Board (RRB). A total of 62,907 posts were to be filled by the recruitment drive for which over one crore candidates appeared. Those who cleared the written test will now have to appear for PET and DV round.

RRB Group D: Exam criteria

Males: Candidates should be able to lift and carry 35 kilograms of weight for a distance of 100 meters in two minutes in one chance without putting the weight down and should be able to run for a distance of 1000 meters in four minutes and 15 seconds in one chance.

Females: Candidates should be able to lift and carry 20 kilograms of weight for a distance of 100 meters in two minutes in one chance without putting the weight down and should be able to run for a distance of 1000 meters in five minutes and 40 seconds in one chance.

Railways group D PET: How to check

Step 1: Visit the RRC website, rrccr.com

Step 2: Click on enter

Step 3: Click on the link ‘general instructions to candidates appearing for PET’

Step 4: A PDF will appear

Railways group D PET: Documents required

Class 10, 12

NCVT/SCVT certificate

SC/ST certificate

OBC-NCL certificate

Non-creamy layer certificate

Income certificate

Photocopy of Aadhaar card

Original discharge certificate of ex-servicemen

NOC from employer

Transgender certificate

Jammu and Kashmir certificate

Death certificate of spouse in case of window

Ex-servicemen candidates who secure civil employment

Candidates will have to carry required documents and admit card along with them to the PET exam centre. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam without a valid admit card, according to official notification.

