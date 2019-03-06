RRB Group D: PET dates released; check syllabus, documents required

RRB Group D: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has released the official notification for the physical eligibility test (PET). The exam is expected to be conducted on March 27, 2019. Candidates will have to appear for the test, notice of which is available on the official website.
For PET and document verification (DV) processes, the recruitment drive will be organised by the Railway Recruitment Cells and not Railways Recruitment Board (RRB). A total of 62,907 posts were to be filled by the recruitment drive for which over one crore candidates appeared. Those who cleared the written test will now have to appear for PET and DV round.
RRB Group D: Exam criteria
Males: Candidates should be able to lift and carry 35 kilograms of weight for a distance of 100 meters in two minutes in one chance without putting the weight down and should be able to run for a distance of 1000 meters in four minutes and 15 seconds in one chance.
Females: Candidates should be able to lift and carry 20 kilograms of weight for a distance of 100 meters in two minutes in one chance without putting the weight down and should be able to run for a distance of 1000 meters in five minutes and 40 seconds in one chance.
Railways group D PET: How to check
Step 1: Visit the RRC website, rrccr.com
Step 2: Click on enter
Step 3: Click on the link ‘general instructions to candidates appearing for PET’
Step 4: A PDF will appear
Railways group D PET: Documents required
Class 10, 12
NCVT/SCVT certificate
SC/ST certificate
OBC-NCL certificate
Non-creamy layer certificate
Income certificate
Photocopy of Aadhaar card
Original discharge certificate of ex-servicemen
NOC from employer
Transgender certificate
Jammu and Kashmir certificate
Death certificate of spouse in case of window
Ex-servicemen candidates who secure civil employment
Candidates will have to carry required documents and admit card along with them to the PET exam centre. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam without a valid admit card, according to official notification.
