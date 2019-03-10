RRB group D PET admit card released at RRC, how to download

RRB group D PET admit card: The admit card or hall ticket for the RRB group D recruitment exam has been released by the Railway Recruitment Cells (RRC). Candidates who have cleared the RRB group D exam will have to appear for physical eligibility test (PET), medical examination and document verification.

The PET exam is scheduled to be conducted from March 26 to April 3, 2019. Meanwhile, the final answer key for the RRB group D written exam has been declared on the RRB websites.

RRB group D PET admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the zonal cell

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘RRB group D PET admit card’

Step 3: Log-in using the registration number

Step 4: Admit card will appear

Download admit card and take print out for future reference. No candidates will be allowed to appear for the exam without a valid amdit card.

RRB group D PET admit card: Exam criteria

The criteria are different for males and females.

For males: Candidates should be able to lift and carry 35 kilograms of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes in one chance without putting the weight down. They have to run for a distance of 1000 metres in four minutes and 15 seconds.

For females: Candidates should be able to lift and carry 20 kg of weight for a distance of 100 metres in two minutes in without putting the weight down and they will have to run for 1000 metres in five minutes and 40 seconds.

RRB group D recruitment exam was conducted to fill 62,907 vacancies. Over 1.8 crore candidates registered for the exam, according to officials.

RRB group D 2018-19 result: Documents required

Class 10 certificate or proof of date of birth

Class 12 certificate (to verify candidates’ name and father/ mothers’ name)

Income certificate for waiving exam fee for economically backward classes

NOC from serving employees with the date of appointment

Caste certificate

Decree of divorce/judicial separation from the competent Court of Law as applicable and affidavit stating that the candidate has not remarried

Self-certification by the Transgender candidates

Receipt of payment if made through a challan at SBI branch or Pay-in-slip at Computerized post office

J&K domicile certificate

For PET and document verification (DV) processes, the recruitment drive will be organised by the Railway Recruitment Cells and not Railways Recruitment Board (RRB). A total of 62,907 posts were to be filled by the recruitment drive for which over one crore candidates appeared. Those who cleared the written test will now have to appear for PET and DV round

