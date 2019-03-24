RRB group D PET 2018-19: Date, time, venue for North Central region candidates announced; hall ticket available to download

Toggle Menu
RRB group D PET 2018-19: The recruitment examination will be conducted from March 26 to April 7, 2019 at DSA ground, Allahabad. The admit card is also available for download. The candidates can download the admit card from the official website- rrcald.org

The RRB Group D PET examination will be conducted from March 26 to April 7, 2019 at DSA ground, Allahabad

RRB group D PET 2018-19: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the date, time and venue for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) recruitment examination that will be conducted for the qualified candidates of the North Central region of Indian Railway. The recruitment examination will be conducted from March 26 to April 7, 2019 at DSA ground, Allahabad.

The admit card is also available for download. The candidates can download the admit card from the official website- rrcald.org.

The results of RRB Group D written examination was declared on March 4, and candidates who have been succssful will now appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) that will be conducted at various zones across the country. The qualified candidates in the PET have to go through the document verification process before, and after that, they will be selected for job.

RRB group D PET 2018-19: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website- rrcald.org

Step 2: Click on ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter roll number, date of birth

Step 4: Admit card will appear on scree

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The Railway Recruitment Board has already declared the PET recruitment results for the Bhubneshwar zone. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website- rrcbbs.org.in. The Group D PET examination was conducted from March 18 to 20, 2019.

RRB group D 2018-19 result: Documents required

– Class 10 certificate or proof of date of birth

– Class 12 certificate (to verify candidates’ name and father/ mothers’ name)

– Income certificate for waiving exam fee for economically backward classes

– NOC from serving employees with the date of appointment

– Caste certificate

– Decree of divorce/judicial separation from the competent Court of Law as applicable and affidavit stating that the candidate has not remarried

– Self-certification by the Transgender candidates

– J&K domicile certificate.

