RRB Group D, NTPC recruitment 2019: Online registration process postponed till March 1

RRB Group D, NTPC recruitment 2019: The online registration process for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) NTPC recruitment will begin from March 1. “The candidates who want to apply for RRB NTPC vacancies can do so through the official website from March 1 at 10 am,” read the official notification. Earlier, the registration process was scheduled to start from February 28, as advertised by the RRB in the Employment News dated February 23.

Apart from the official website – indianrailways.gov.in, the RRB will activate the link for registration tomorrow on the regional websites as well.

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Through this year’s recruitment process, the Indian Railways will fill a total of 1,30,000 vacant positions.

Post wise vacancy details:

Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), Para-Medical Staff, Ministerial and Isolated Categories: 30,000

Group D, Level-1 posts: 1,00,000

Under NTPC, the posts included in these categories are Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master etc.

Educational qualifications:

NTPC/ Ministerial and Isolated categories: The candidates need to possess a minimum Higher Secondary pass certificate with other qualifications.

Para-Medical staff: The candidates need to possess a minimum Bachelor’s degree in Medical Science with other qualifications.

Group D posts: The candidates need to possess a minimum Class 10 pass certificates.

For details on post wise educational qualifications, please check the official notification.

Pay scale:

The candidates will get remuneration as per the seventh CPC pay matrix.

How to apply

The online application process for the following posts will begin from March 1. The candidates can apply through all the region and zonal based official websites.

