RRB Group D, NTPC recruitment 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Online registration to begin today, know details

RRB Group D, NTPC recruitment 2019 LIVE Updates: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the detail notification of the Group D, NTPC recruitment on Thursday, February 28. The recruitment notification will be available on all the regional based official websites. As per the communication from the RRB, the notification regarding Group D, NTPC will be available on the official websites from 5 pm.

There are 1.3 lakh vacancies, and the online registration for the NTPC recruitment will begin from today. Under NTPC, the posts included in these categories are Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master etc.