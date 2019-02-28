RRB Group D, NTPC recruitment 2019 LIVE UPDATES: Online registration to begin today, know detailshttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/rrb-group-d-ntpc-recruitment-2019-live-updates-online-registration-to-begin-today-know-details-5604449/
RRB Railway NTPC Recruitment Notification 2019 LIVE Updates: There are 1.3 lakh vacancies, and the online registration for the NTPC recruitment will begin from today. The candidates can apply through all the region based official websites.
RRB Group D, NTPC recruitment 2019 LIVE Updates: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the detail notification of the Group D, NTPC recruitment on Thursday, February 28. The recruitment notification will be available on all the regional based official websites. As per the communication from the RRB, the notification regarding Group D, NTPC will be available on the official websites from 5 pm.
There are 1.3 lakh vacancies, and the online registration for the NTPC recruitment will begin from today. Under NTPC, the posts included in these categories are Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Commercial Apprentice, Station Master etc.
RRB Group D, NTPC recruitment 2019 LIVE: The candidates, for the first time, will get benefits of the government’s newly introduced Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) reservation in railway jobs.
The candidates will be selected on the basis of the computer-based test (CBT), and Physical Endurance Test (PET). The candidates belonging to the general category have to pay an application fee of Rs 500. The candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ Ex-servicemen, other reserve categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 250.