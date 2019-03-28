RRB Group D fee refund: Last day to update bank details today

RRB Group D fee refund: The candidates who have not submitted their bank account deatails, can do so through the official website- rrbonlinereg.in. The last date to submit the bank account details is March 28, 2019.

Many candidates could not get refund successfully due to the incorrect bank details furnished like the wrong account number or IFSC code of the bank branch, filling up of customer ID in place of account number etc. A lot of applicants have either not provided their account number or the same is furnished for a large number of candidates.

Candidates should make sure that they submit correct bank account number and IFSC code because modification in the bank details will not be possible after submission.

RRB Group D fee refund: Websites to update bank details

RRB Guwahati (rrbguwahati.gov.in), RRB Jammu (rrbjammu.nic.in), RRB Kolkata (rrbkolkata.gov.in), RRB Malda (rrbmalda.gov.in), RRB Mumbai (rrbmumbai.gov.in), RRB Muzaffarpur (rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), RRB Patna (rrbpatna.gov.in), RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in), RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), RRB Ahmedabad (rrbahmedabad.gov.in), RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in), RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in), RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in), RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), RRB Bhubaneshwar (rrbbbs.gov.in), RRB Bilaspur (rrbbilaspur.gov.in), RRB Chandigarh (rrbcdg.gov.in), RRB Chennai (rrbchennai.gov.in), RRB Gorakhpur (rrbguwahati.gov.in), RRB Siliguri (rrbsiliguri.org), RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

The online refund process was started on March 22, 2019.

