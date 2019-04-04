RRB Group D fee refund: Last day to update bank details extended

RRB Group D fee refund: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has extended the last date to update the bank details for the fee refund process. The candidates can now correct the bank details till April 10, 2019.

“It is observed that, large number of candidates are yet to correct/ provide bank account details till now. Hence, RRBs as a special case have decided to extend the last date for furnishing/ correcting the bank account details till April 10, 2019 beyond which candidates will not be able to modify/ provide the bank account details and RRBs shall not be responsible for the failure of fund transaction.”

The board in its notification has also mentioned that this is the final opportunity provided to the candidates to update their bank details. “Hence, candidates are advised to make use of this final opportunity to correct/ provide your bank account details immediately through the update bank account link provided on the official websites of RRBs within April 10, 2019.”

RRB Group D fee refund: Websites to update bank details RRB Guwahati (rrbguwahati.gov.in), RRB Jammu (rrbjammu.nic.in), RRB Kolkata (rrbkolkata.gov.in), RRB Malda (rrbmalda.gov.in), RRB Mumbai (rrbmumbai.gov.in), RRB Muzaffarpur (rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), RRB Patna (rrbpatna.gov.in), RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in), RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), RRB Ahmedabad (rrbahmedabad.gov.in), RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in), RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in), RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in), RRB Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), RRB Bhubaneshwar (rrbbbs.gov.in), RRB Bilaspur (rrbbilaspur.gov.in), RRB Chandigarh (rrbcdg.gov.in), RRB Chennai (rrbchennai.gov.in), RRB Gorakhpur (rrbguwahati.gov.in), RRB Siliguri (rrbsiliguri.org), RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

The fee refund link was earlier activated till March 28.

