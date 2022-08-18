RRB Group D: Phase 2 exam city link activated; here’s how to check

RRB Group D: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated phase two exam city link for RRB group D exam today, i.e. August 18.
According to the official notification, the link for city intimation slip has been activated for candidates of RRC – North Central Railway (Allahabad), North Western Railway (Jaipur), South East Central Railway (Bilaspur), South Eastern Railway (Kolkata), West Central Railway (Jabalpur).
RRB Group D Phase 2 exam city link: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official RRB website of your region.
Step 2: On the home page, search for the link for RRB group D phase two exam city intimation slip and click on it.
Step 3: Key in the required login details and click on submit.
Step 4: Your exam city details will be available on the screen.
Step 5: Download and save for future reference.
As of now, the phase two exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 26 to September 8, 2022. However, this is a tentative schedule and can be changed by the recruitment board, owing to the ongoing Covid crisis or any other reason.
In addition to this, links for the e-call letter and city intimation slip for level 1 examination have also been made live for candidates of RRC – East Central Railway (Hajipur), South Central Railway (Secunderabad) and Western Railway (Mumbai). FOr this, candidates will have to login at their region’s official Railway Recruitment Board websites.
