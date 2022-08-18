scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

RRB Group D: Phase 2 exam city link activated; here’s how to check

RRB Group D: Candidates who are schedule to appear for the group D exam can now check their exam city on the official websites of regional RRBs.

RRB group D, RRB group D city link, sarkari naukri, government jobsAs of now, the phase two exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 26 to September 8, 2022. (Representative image)

RRB Group D: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated phase two exam city link for RRB group D exam today, i.e. August 18.

According to the official notification, the link for city intimation slip has been activated for candidates of RRC – North Central Railway (Allahabad), North Western Railway (Jaipur), South East Central Railway (Bilaspur), South Eastern Railway (Kolkata), West Central Railway (Jabalpur).

Read |UPSC launches ‘one time registration’ facility at upsc.gov.in; check details

RRB Group D Phase 2 exam city link: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official RRB website of your region.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...Premium
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...Premium
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...
The woes of power: A moderate approach to the discom sector might be the ...Premium
The woes of power: A moderate approach to the discom sector might be the ...

Step 2: On the home page, search for the link for RRB group D phase two exam city intimation slip and click on it.

Step 3: Key in the required login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your exam city details will be available on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

As of now, the phase two exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 26 to September 8, 2022. However, this is a tentative schedule and can be changed by the recruitment board, owing to the ongoing Covid crisis or any other reason.

Advertisement

In addition to this, links for the e-call letter and city intimation slip for level 1 examination have also been made live for  candidates of RRC – East Central Railway (Hajipur), South Central Railway (Secunderabad) and Western Railway (Mumbai). FOr this, candidates will have to login at their region’s official Railway Recruitment Board websites.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 18-08-2022 at 06:16:23 pm
Next Story

Tamil lyricist slams Swiggy for ‘delivering chicken pieces in vegetarian dish’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Centre blocks 7 Indian, 1 Pakistani YouTube channels for promoting 'fake anti-India content'

2

Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind

3

Civic Chandran bail: Highly unbelievable he will touch (her) knowing she is member of Scheduled Caste, says Kerala court

4

Delhi HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain over rape complaint

5

BJP Minister calls Arjun Kapoor a 'frustrated actor', says he should 'focus on his acting' before 'threatening' audience

Featured Stories

The good umpire
The good umpire
'Is this how justice ends?': Bilkis Bano’s question should haunt the Indi...
'Is this how justice ends?': Bilkis Bano’s question should haunt the Indi...
Explained: Potentially tasked with protecting the PM, what are Karnataka'...
Explained: Potentially tasked with protecting the PM, what are Karnataka'...
Explained: The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Explained: The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Akhilesh welcomes Bihar change, hopes Oppn can put up a strong option in ...
Akhilesh welcomes Bihar change, hopes Oppn can put up a strong option in ...
At heart of J&K Cong's troubled revamp, two heads with little clout
At heart of J&K Cong's troubled revamp, two heads with little clout
Zimbabwe series: Dhawan hits 50 as India march ahead
1st ODI LIVE

Zimbabwe series: Dhawan hits 50 as India march ahead

Potentially tasked with protecting the PM, what are Karnataka's Mudhol hounds?
Explained

Potentially tasked with protecting the PM, what are Karnataka's Mudhol hounds?

This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film
Dobaaraa review

This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film

Hindutva protesters throw eggs at Siddaramaiah’s car
Savarkar photo row

Hindutva protesters throw eggs at Siddaramaiah’s car

Bihar’s ‘new Triveni Sangh’: Nitish-RJD, BJP vying to stitch up tripartite caste coalition

Bihar’s ‘new Triveni Sangh’: Nitish-RJD, BJP vying to stitch up tripartite caste coalition

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

Premium
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

Premium
BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

BJP minister calls Arjun Kapoor a ‘frustrated actor’, says he should ‘focus on his acting’

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement