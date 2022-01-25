RRB Group D exam pattern revised; CBT-1 schedule released

The Railway Recruitment Board has revised the exam pattern for the Group D exams. The board will conduct two Computer- Based Tests (CBTs) instead of one, for the recruitment of various posts in level-1 of 7th CPC matrix. Candidates can check the notice on the official website of the RRB – rrbcdg.gov.in.

“Each of Level. i.e Level 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 of the 7th CPC will have Separate 2nd Stage CBT. All posts falling within the same level of 7th CPC will have a common 2nd stage CBT,“ the notice reads.

The first Computer-Based Test (CBT-1) is scheduled to be conducted from February 23, 2022 onwards in multiple phases. The syllabus and distribution of marks for CBT-1 will remain the same. The second test (CBT-2) will be conducted from February 15 to February 19, 2022 in a single phase. Shortlisting of candidates through the second test will be fifteen times of the notified vacancies

This decision to conduct two CBTs has been taken “in view of the large number of applications received”, as per the notice released by the board. The syllabus for CBT-2 will include that of grade 10 and the CBT-1 exam. The exam will be conducted for a duration of ninety minutes, with a total number of 120 questions divided between various subjects. The E-call letter will be released for download four days prior to the exam date.