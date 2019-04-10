RRB group D 2018 document verification admit card released: Check direct link, documents required

RRB group D admit card: The Railways Recruitment Cells (RRBC) have released the admit card or call letters for the document verification round of the group D recruitment round. Candidates who have been should download the same from the respective regional centre website.

The final round or document verification would be conducted from April 12, 2019 onwards for the candidates who have cleared computer-based tests (CBT) 1 and 2 as well as result of the physical efficiency test (PET) are also available.

RRC RRB group D admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the regional website

Step 2: Click on teh link ‘group D admit card’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using details

Step 5: Admit card will appear

RRB group D: Document verification

Class 10, 12

NCVT/SCVT certificate

SC/ST certificate

OBC-NCL certificate

Non-creamy layer certificate

Income certificate

Photocopy of Aadhaar card

Original discharge certificate of ex-servicemen

NOC from employer

Transgender certificate

Jammu and Kashmir certificate

Death certificate of spouse in case of window

Ex-servicemen candidates who secure civil employment

No candidates will be allowed to appear for the exam without a valid admit card. Candidates need to download the admit card and take print out and bring it along with them to the exam centre.

