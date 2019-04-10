RRB group D 2018 document verification admit card released: Check direct link, documents required

Toggle Menu
RRB group D admit card: The final round or document verification would be conducted from April 12, 2019 onwards for the candidates who have cleared computer-based tests (CBT) 1 and 2 as well as result of the physical efficiency test (PET) are also available.

RRB group D admit card for DV round released. (Representational Image)

RRB group D admit card: The Railways Recruitment Cells (RRBC) have released the admit card or call letters for the document verification round of the group D recruitment round. Candidates who have been should download the same from the respective regional centre website.

RRC RRB group D admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the regional website
Step 2: Click on teh link ‘group D admit card’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using details
Step 5: Admit card will appear

RRB group D: Document verification

Class 10, 12
NCVT/SCVT certificate
SC/ST certificate
OBC-NCL certificate
Non-creamy layer certificate
Income certificate
Photocopy of Aadhaar card
Original discharge certificate of ex-servicemen
NOC from employer
Transgender certificate
Jammu and Kashmir certificate
Death certificate of spouse in case of window
Ex-servicemen candidates who secure civil employment

No candidates will be allowed to appear for the exam without a valid admit card. Candidates need to download the admit card and take print out and bring it along with them to the exam centre.

