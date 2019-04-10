RRB group D 2018 document verification admit card released: Check direct link, documents required

RRB group D admit card: The Railways Recruitment Cells (RRBC) have released the admit card or call letters for the document verification round of the group D recruitment round. Candidates who have been should download the same from the respective regional centre website.
The final round or document verification would be conducted from April 12, 2019 onwards for the candidates who have cleared computer-based tests (CBT) 1 and 2 as well as result of the physical efficiency test (PET) are also available.
RRC RRB group D admit card: How to download
Step 1: Visit the regional website
Step 2: Click on teh link ‘group D admit card’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using details
Step 5: Admit card will appear
RRB group D: Document verification
Class 10, 12
NCVT/SCVT certificate
SC/ST certificate
OBC-NCL certificate
Non-creamy layer certificate
Income certificate
Photocopy of Aadhaar card
Original discharge certificate of ex-servicemen
NOC from employer
Transgender certificate
Jammu and Kashmir certificate
Death certificate of spouse in case of window
Ex-servicemen candidates who secure civil employment
No candidates will be allowed to appear for the exam without a valid admit card. Candidates need to download the admit card and take print out and bring it along with them to the exam centre.
