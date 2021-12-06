scorecardresearch
Monday, December 06, 2021
RRB Group D recruitment 2019: Application modification window to open on December 15

Applicants can check their application status accepted/rejected by filling their application registration number and date of birth. Candidates whose application has been accepted need not apply through the link. 

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
December 6, 2021 11:09:22 am
RRB Group D, RRB Group D modification linkThe link will be active only for uploading of fresh photograph and signature (Representative image)

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has notified that the modification link for candidates whose applications were rejected for the RRC Group D recruitment 2019 (level 1 exam) will be activated from December 15, 2021. The link will be active only for uploading of fresh photograph and signature

“It has been decided to provide a modification link for uploading of photograph and/or signature afresh as one time opportunity to those candidates only whose application has been rejected on the ground of invalid photograph and/or signature,” the official notification read.

This is the final opportunity being provided to the candidates and no further representations on this account will be entertained by the board. 

 

