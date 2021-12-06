RRB Group D recruitment 2019: Application modification window to open on December 15

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has notified that the modification link for candidates whose applications were rejected for the RRC Group D recruitment 2019 (level 1 exam) will be activated from December 15, 2021. The link will be active only for uploading of fresh photograph and signature

Applicants can check their application status accepted/rejected by filling their application registration number and date of birth. Candidates whose application has been accepted need not apply through the link.

“It has been decided to provide a modification link for uploading of photograph and/or signature afresh as one time opportunity to those candidates only whose application has been rejected on the ground of invalid photograph and/or signature,” the official notification read.

This is the final opportunity being provided to the candidates and no further representations on this account will be entertained by the board.