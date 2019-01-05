RRB Group D answer key release date, check how to download

RRB Group D Answer Key 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has issued the released date of the answer key for the RRB group D exam. The answer key is expected to be released by next week. Talking to indianexpress.com, RRB official, Angraj Mohan said, “The result will be released on Friday, January 11, 2019 (Friday) on the official website.”

The RRB recruitment exam for filling in posts at group D level was conducted on December 17, 2018. The exam was held for 90 minutes duration. A total of 100 multiple-choice type questions will be framed and one-third marks will be deducted for wrong answers.

RRB Group D answer key 2018: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website regional or centre for website

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘group D 2018 answer key…’

Step 3: A new window will open download the answer key

Candidates are advised to download and take print out of the answer key for future reference. Candidates can also raise objections to the answer key. Details related to the objections and the answer link will activate on January 11, 2019. Reportedly over 1.90 crore candidates had registered for the recruitment exam which would fill a total of 62,907 posts.

