RRB group D final answer key, response sheet released; how to download

RRB group D answer key released: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the question paper, response sheet, score sheet and final answer key for the recruitment exam conducted to fill vacancies at group D level. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their answer keys at their respective regional websites and the central website.

The result for the recruitment exam for group D posts was declared on March 4, 2019, along with cut-off normalised marks. Selected candidates have to appear for physical endurance test (PET) and document verification round to be eligible for the recruitment.

After fake scorecard of candidates being circulated on social media went viral, many questions were raised on the credibility of the RRB group D result. According to social media posts, a candidate of the RRB Group D exam had scored 109, 148, 102,130, 354 marks out of 100 marks in the different sections of the test. However, the Indian Railways on Tuesday clarified that it is “morphed”. They have tweeted: “A candidate score sheet with very high score is being made viral. Please note that this score sheet is morphed. The correct score sheet is given below.

Addressing to candidates agitated over the allegedly erroneous result, RRB said, “It is reiterated that RRBs follow a completely fair and transparent recruitment process and candidates are shortlisted only on merit. Hence, candidates are advised to be beware of rumors and regularly visit Official Websites of RRBs for updates and rely only on the information and instructions published thereon.”

RRB group D answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official regional website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘rrb group D answer key’

Step 3: Log-in using user name and password

Step 4: Answer key will appear

The response sheets and answer keys will be available on the regional websites only till 11:59 pm, March 16, 2019 (Saturday). After the deadline, the link will be deactivated hence, candidates need to download the answer key and take print out for future reference.

RRB group D answer key: Where to check

The recruitment exam was held last year to fill 62,907 vacancies. About 1.90 lakh aspirants people have been shortlisted to take the physical efficiency test which is scheduled to be held on March 27.

