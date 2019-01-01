RRB Group D answer key released date confirmed, check here

RRB Group D answer key 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board will release the answer key of the Group D examinations on January 11. “The answer key of the RRB Group D examination will be released on January 11, 2019. The online window to raise objections will be available on all the region based official websites till January 17,” said RRB official Angaraj Mohan. The results of the Group D examinations will be declared in February, mentioned the official.

Advertising

A total of 1.89 crore candidates appeared for the Group D recruitment examination that was conducted from September 17 to December 17, 2018.

To raise objections for RRB Group exam, the candidates have to log in with the user ID and they need to go through the question and answers carefully. Remember the objections must be entered only in English. The objections can be raised only against questions and their respective alternatives. In the remarks column, enter your reason for objection clearly.

The candidates who will clear the CBT have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and interview, the dates of which will be released later. The examination was conducted to fill up 62,907 vacancies of Level- 1 posts.

Advertising

The Railway Recruitment Board has also released the results of Group C, ALP Technician exams on December 20, 2018. The candidates who have cleared the first stage Computer-Based Test (CBT), will now have to appear for second stage CBT.

The second stage CBT will be held on January 21, 22 and 23.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.