RRB Group D answer key released: Check direct link of websites

RRB Group D answer key 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the answer key of the RRB Group D examinations. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check and download the answer key through all the region based of the official websites.

RRB Group D answer key: Check direct link

RRB Guwahati (rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Jammu (rrbjammu.nic.in)

RRB Kolkata (rrbkolkata.gov.in)

RRB Malda (rrbmalda.gov.in)

RRB Mumbai (rrbmumbai.gov.in)

RRB Muzaffarpur (rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

RRB Patna (rrbpatna.gov.in)

RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)

RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

RRB Ahmedabad (rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

LIVE UPDATES | RRB Group D Answer Key 2018

RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)

RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)

RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)

RRB Bhopal (rrbbpl.nic.in)

RRB Bhubaneshwar (rrrbbbs.gov.in)

RRB Bilaspur (rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

RRB Chandigarh (rrbcdg.gov.in)

RRB Chennai (rrbchennai.gov.in)

RRB Gorakhpur (rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Siliguri (rrbsiliguri.org)

RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

RRB Group D answer key: How to raise objection

The online window to raise objection will be available on all the region based official websites from January 14 to 19, 2019.

Candidates will have to raise an objection in English only, as per the latest guidelines. Additionally, the objection raising fee submitted by the candidates will only be refunded if their answer is deemed correct by the panel. A panel of experts is constituted by the RRB each time to check the objections if the objections are accepted then the final answer key is released.

RRB Group D answer key: Steps to raise objection

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the home page click on the link, ‘RRB group D answer key released..’

Step 3: Log-in using your registration number

Step 4: Click on the raise object link

Step 5: Raise objection for the questions, pay fee and submit

A total of 1.89 crore candidates appeared for the Group D recruitment examination that was conducted from September 17 to December 17, 2018. The result is expected in February.

