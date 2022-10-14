scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

RRB Group D Answer key, question paper released; how to download

RRB Group D 2019 Answer key, question paper: Candidates can view or raise an objection against the answers given in the key from October 15, 10 am to October 19, 11:55 pm. 

Candidates who appeared in the exam can download it at the official website - rrbcdg.gov.in (Representative image)

RRB Group D 2019 Answer key: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) today released the RRB Group D answer key and question paper along with candidates’ response sheet. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download it at the official website – rrbcdg.gov.in

Candidates can view or raise an objection against the answers given in the key from October 15, 10 am to October 19, 11:55 pm. 

RRB Group D Answer key 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – rrbcdg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link on the home page

Step 3: Enter login credentials

Step 4: Click on submit to access the answer key+

RRB Group D Phase 3 exam was conducted from September 8 to 19, 2022. The RRB Group D 2022 exam is held to fill up over 1 lakh vacancies under Level 1 of 7th CPC matrix in various units of Indian Railways. Candidates who qualify the computer-based test (CBT) will have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Those who qualify PET will be called for document verification.

 

First published on: 14-10-2022 at 04:30:38 pm
