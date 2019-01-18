RRB Group D answer key 2018: Online window to raise objection closes tomorrow

RRB Group D answer key 2018: The online window to raise objection on the RRB Group D answer key will be closed on Saturday, January 19, 2019. The candidates can raise an objection with all the region based official websites. Candidates will have to raise an objection in English only, as per the latest guidelines. Additionally, the objection raising fee submitted by the candidates will only be refunded if their answer is deemed correct by the panel.

A panel of experts is constituted by the RRB each time to check the objections if the objections are accepted then the final answer key is released.

RRB Group D answer key: Steps to raise objection

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the home page click on the link, ‘RRB group D answer key released..’

Step 3: Log-in using your registration number

Step 4: Click on the raise object link

Step 5: Raise objection for the questions, pay fee and submit

The RRB group D answer key was released on January 11. A total of 1.89 crore candidates appeared for the Group D recruitment examination that was conducted from September 17 to December 17, 2018. The result of the RRB Group D examination will be released on February 13.

