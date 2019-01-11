RRB Group D Answer Key 2018 LIVE Updates: Answer key to release post 11 am

RRB Group D Answer Key 2018 Live Updates: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced to release the answer key for group D recruitment exam today. Talking to indianexpress.com, RRB official Angraj Mohan said, “The answer key for group D will release at 11 am on January 11, 2019.”

After releasing the answer key a window to raise objections will also be open. Candidates need to check the answer key properly and raise objections.

According to the procedural conduct, the RRB sets up a panel who examines all the queries/ objections. If any objection is found true final answer key is released.

