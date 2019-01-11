RRB Group D Answer Key 2018 LIVE Updates: Answer key to release post 11 am

RRB Group D Answer Key 2018 Live Updates: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced to release the answer key for group D recruitment exam today. Talking to indianexpress.com, RRB official Angraj Mohan said, “The answer key for group D will release at 11 am on January 11, 2019.”
After releasing the answer key a window to raise objections will also be open. Candidates need to check the answer key properly and raise objections.
According to the procedural conduct, the RRB sets up a panel who examines all the queries/ objections. If any objection is found true final answer key is released.
RRB answer key refund procedure
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) refunds the objection fee only for the candidates whose objection has been accepted. The candidates whose objection was rejected by the RRB will not get any refund. Only the candidates whose objection is considered valid will be notified by the Board.
RRB group D exam to fill over 62,000 posts
The RRB recruitment exam for filling in posts at group D level. As many as 62,907 posts are vacant and will be filled through this exam.
RRB released RPF admit card, exam delayed.
Meanwhile, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has postponed the computer-based tests for the Sub Inspector (SI) recruitment exam scheduled to be held from January 9 till January 13. “Due to representations by candidates, the online exam scheduled on January 9th has been postponed,” reads the official statement from RPF. The RRB has released the admit card for RPF recruitment, yesterday, for group A, B, C and F. Candidates can download the same from the official website, constable1.rpfonlinereg.org.
RRB group D exam marking scheme
The RRB recruitment exam for filling in posts at group D level was conducted on December 17, 2018. The exam was held for 90 minutes duration. A total of 100 multiple-choice type questions will be framed and one-third marks will be deducted for wrong answers.
RRB group D answer key: Who are you competing against?
A total of 1.89 crore candidates appeared for the Group D recruitment examination that was conducted from September 17 to December 17, 2018 and the objection raising window will close on January 17, 2018. The result is expected in February but the exam dates are not known yet.
RRB group D answer key: How to raise objection?
Candidates who wish to raise objection can do so by first visiting their respective regional site. On the site, they will see a link ‘RRB group D answer key released..’. Candidates will have to log-in using their registration number and raise objections against the question they found erroneous. Candidates will have to pay an objection fee per question.
RRB group D answer key: When to raise the objections?
As the answer keys will be uploaded on the websites, another link to raise objections will also be uploaded. "The answer key of the RRB Group D examination will be released on January 11, 2019. The online window to raise objections will be available on all the region based official websites till January 17, 2019," RRB official Angaraj Mohan informed indianexpress.com
RRB group D answer key, websites to check
RRB answer key will be released on central and respective regional websites. Here is the list of all the official websites to check - RRB Bhubaneshwar (rrrbbbs.gov.in), RRB Bilaspur (rrbbilaspur.gov.in), RRB Chandigarh (rrbcdg.gov.in), RRB Chennai (rrbchennai.gov.in), RRB Gorakhpur (rrbguwahati.gov.in), RRB Siliguri (rrbsiliguri.org), RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in, RB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in), RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), RRB Ahmedabad (rrbahmedabad.gov.in), RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in), RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in), RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in), RRB Bhopal (rrbbpl.nic.in), RRB Guwahati (rrbguwahati.gov.in), RRB Jammu (rrbjammu.nic.in), RRB Kolkata (rrbkolkata.gov.in), RRB Malda (rrbmalda.gov.in), RRB Mumbai (rrbmumbai.gov.in), RRB Muzaffarpur (rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), RRB Patna (rrbpatna.gov.in)
RRB group D answer key: date and time
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the answer key for group D exam today, January 11, 2019. RRB official, Angraj Mohan informed the indianexpress.com that the answer keys will be released today on the official websites. It is expected post 11 am.