RRB Group D ALP, Technician answer key: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the answer key for group D exam today, January 11, 2019, according to RRB official, Angaraj Mohan. The answer keys will be displayed on the official websites including the central website indianrailways.gov.in.

The RRB will also initiate the process of raising objections against the answer key. Candidates need to download the answer key and check it carefully, in case any error occurs, candidates will have to submit an objection along with supporting proofs at the RRB websites. Candidates will have to do so in the given time frame.

RRB Group D answer key: How to raise objection

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the home page click on the link, ‘RRB group D answer key released..’

Step 3: Log-in using your registration number

Step 4: Click on the raise object link

Step 5: Raise objection for the questions, pay fee and submit

Candidates will have to raise an objection in English only, as per the latest guidelines. Additionally, the objection raising fee submitted by the candidates will only be refunded if their answer is deemed correct by the panel. A panel of experts is constituted by the RRB each time to check the objections if the objections are accepted then the final answer key is released.

RRB ALP, technician group D: Websites to check

RRB Guwahati (rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Jammu (rrbjammu.nic.in)

RRB Kolkata (rrbkolkata.gov.in)

RRB Malda (rrbmalda.gov.in)

RRB Mumbai (rrbmumbai.gov.in)

RRB Muzaffarpur (rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in)

RRB Patna (rrbpatna.gov.in)

RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in)

RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in)

RRB Ahmedabad (rrbahmedabad.gov.in)

RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in)

RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in)

RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in)

RRB Bhopal (rrbbpl.nic.in)

RRB Bhubaneshwar (rrrbbbs.gov.in)

RRB Bilaspur (rrbbilaspur.gov.in)

RRB Chandigarh (rrbcdg.gov.in)

RRB Chennai (rrbchennai.gov.in)

RRB Gorakhpur (rrbguwahati.gov.in)

RRB Siliguri (rrbsiliguri.org)

RRB Thiruvananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in)

