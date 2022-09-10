scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

RRB Group D 2022 Phase 4 exam dates announced; check full schedule here

RRB Group D 2022 phase 4 exam: Registered candidates can now check the full exam schedule at the official RRB website — rrbcgd.gov.in.

RRB group 4, Sarkari naukri, Government jobs, RRB group 4 exam datesAccording to the official schedule, the exam will begin from September 19 and conclude on October 7 this year. (Representative image)

RRB Group D 2022 Phase 4 Exam: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) today announced the RRB Group D exam schedule for phase 4. Registered candidates can now check the full exam schedule at the official RRB website — rrbcdg.gov.in.

According to the official schedule, the exam will begin on September 19 and conclude on October 7 this year. However, candidates should note that these dates can be changed by the Railway Recruitment Board in cases of emergencies, considering the ongoing Covid pandemic.

The call letters for the RRB group D 2022 phase 4 exams will be issued to successfully registered candidates four days prior to the exam date, the Board has declared, so the expected date of release of call letters is September 15.

RRB Group D call letter 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official RRB website — rrbcgd.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, candidates will be able to find a link for ‘RRC CBT Exam click here to view slip/ download e-call letter’, click on that.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Key in your registration number and password to login.

Step 4: After you successfully login, your RRB Group D call letter will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check all details mentioned in the call letter to ensure there are no spelling mistakes or factual errors. The exam will be held at several exam centres across the country, which will be notified to the candidates.

RRB Group D exam schedule of remaining phase, South Western Railway (Hubli) will be announced in due course.

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 11:10:46 am
