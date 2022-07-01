RRB Group D 2019 Pay level 1 exam dates announced

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the tentative exam dates for RRC Group D 2019 pay level 1 exam. The single-stage CBT is scheduled to be held tentatively from August 17, 2022 and onwards in multiple phases. Candidates can check the official website – rrbbhopal.gov.in to view the official notice.

The exam was earlies scheduled to be conducted from February 23 onwards but was postponed due to nation-wide protests of appearing candidates. RRB has now released revised exam dates for the exam.

The admit card for the exam will be made available four days prior to the CBT date mentioned in the exam city and date intimation link.

In regards to 4,85,607 candidates whose applications were found rejected on the ground of invalid photograph and/or signature, for those RRB had activated modification link from December 15 to 26, 2021 on all the official websites of RRBs for uploading of photograph and/or signature afresh as one time opportunity.