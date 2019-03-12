RRB group D 2019 notification out, apply for 1,03,769 jobs; check eligibility, salary

RRB group D 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the notification for group D posts. A total of 103769 vacancies are on offer through the post. Online applications for the same will begin today, March 12, 2019 (at 5 pm) and conclude on April 12, 2019. Candidates can pay fee online till April 23, 2019.
Candidates will have to appear for combuter-based test (CBT) level 1 and 2 after which physical measurement test (PET), medical test and document verification will be conducted. The first exam is scheduled to be conducted in September-October, 2019.
RRB group D 2019: Vacancy deatils
Total – 103769
Central Railway – 9345
East Central Railway – 3563
East Coast Railway – 2555
Eastern Railway, CLW & Metro – 10873
North Central Railway and DLW – 4730
North Eastern Railway, MCF and RDSO – 13153
South Central Railway – 9328
South East Central Railway – 1664
South Eastern Railway – 4914
South Western Railway and RWF – 7167
Southern Railway and ICF – 9579
West Central Railway – 4019
Western Railway – 10734
RRB group D 2019: Post-wise vacancy details
RRB group D 2019: Eligibility
Age: Candidates must be at least 18 years of age and the upper age limit is 33 years. Age relaxation is given to reserved category candidates.
Education: Candidate must have passed class 10 or ITI from institutions recognised by NCVT/SCVT or equivalent OR should have National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT.
RRB group D 2019: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official regional website
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘RRB gorup D 2019’
Step 3: Select the railways you wish to apply at
Step 4: Click on new registration
Step 5: Fill in details
Step 6: Log-in using registered id
Step 7: Fill form, upload documents
Step 8: Make payment
RRB group D 2019: Fee
Candidates need to pay Rs 500 as application fee those belonging to reserved category and women and transgenders should pay Rs 250.
