RRB Group D 2019 exam dates announced; check schedule here

RRB Group D 2019 Exam Date Released @rrbcdg.gov.in: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has notified the exam date for RRC Group D recruitment 2019 (level 1 exam). As per the notice, the exam will tentatively begin from February 23 in multiple phases. Candidates can check the official announcement at – rrbcdg.gov.in

“The link of viewing exam city and Date and downloading of travelling authority of SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites in due course i.e. 10 days prior to start of exam,” the notification reads. The admit card for the exam will be made available four days prior to the CBT date mentioned in the exam city and date intimation link.

In regards to 4,85,607 candidates whose applications were found rejected on the ground of invalid photograph and/or signature, for those the modification link will be live from December 15 to 26 on all the official websites of RRBs for uploading of photograph and/or signature afresh as one time opportunity.