RRB ALP, Technician results date and time

RRB Group C ALP, Technician results: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the results of the second stage of Group C recruitment examination by the end of March. Speaking to indianexpress.com, an official said, “The Railway ministry has asked the board categorically to complete the recruitment process of Group C, ALP technician posts as soon as possible and therefore, the board is trying to release the merit list shortlisted for the psychology test by the third or last week of March,” said the official.

The candidates who can only crack the psychology test will be hired for the Group C posts. “The final results for the Group C recruitment process is likely to be declared by the second week of April. The recruitment process for both the Group C, D posts is expected to be completed by the end of September,” the official mentioned.

The second stage exam for ALP and technician posts was conducted on January 21, 22 and 23, 2019. The answer key was released on February 18, and the candidates raised objections till February 20, 2019.

RRB Group C ALP, Technician results: Documents required

Class 10, 12, NCVT/SCVT certificate, SC/ST certificate, OBC-NCL certificate, Non-creamy layer certificate, Income certificate, Photocopy of Aadhaar card, Original discharge certificate of ex-servicemen, NOC from employer, Transgender certificate, Jammu and Kashmir certificate, Death certificate of spouse in case of window, Ex-servicemen candidates who secure civil employment.

The recruitment process for the Group C posts was started last year, and over a crore candidates applied for the recruitment process. A total of 36,47,541 candidates appeared for the first stage examination that was conducted from August 9 to September 4, 2018.

