RRB Group C ALP Technician exam 2019: Update for candidates affected by CBT

RRB Group C ALP Technician exam 2019: The candidates who were affected by the computer based aptitude test (CBAT) for the Group C ALP, Technician posts that were conducted on May 10, 2019 due to some technical issue may note that the facility to submit representation will be available from May 15 to 17, 2019.

“This facility to submit representation will be available from 17.00 hrs of 15-05-2019 to 12.00hrs of 17-05-2019 beyond which representations in any form will not be entertained. Also, candidates are warned against making false representations and RRB reserves the right to take appropriate action against such false representations. Also, candidates may note that for the rescheduled candidates, the Aptitude Test attended by them on 10-05-2019 will be treated as cancelled,” read the official release.

“All the representations received through the link will be reviewed by RRBs and only those candidates who were genuinely/likely to have been affected will be rescheduled on 21-05-2019 and E-call letter will be available for download on 18-05-2019 and CBAT will be held at 15.00 hrs on 21-05-2019. The candidates rescheduled will also be advised through email as well as SMS to download their e-call letter,” the official notification mentioned.

Earlier, the candidates who have appeared in the computer based technical examination that was conducted on May 10 faced technical issues in test module 4 or 5. “The Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) for the shortlisted candidates was conducted on 10-05-2019. During the CBAT, certain candidates in few of the centres have faced a technical issue of image not visible while answering the responses in Test Battery 4 or 5. Many of these affected candidates have given their representations of image not visible issue in the centre itself immediately after the completion of CBAT. However, in few centres, though candidates highlighted the issue of image not visible, they have not given their representations to the centre but later sent mail to the RRBs detailing the issues faced by them,” read the notification.