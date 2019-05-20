RRB Group C ALP, Technician exam 2019: Update for candidates appearing tomorrow

RRB Group C ALP, Technician exam 2019: The candidates who faced difficulties due to technical issue regarding unavailability of image representation will now appear in the examination that is re-scheduled to be conducted on May 21, 2019. The candidates who are appearing in the examination tomorrow should note that in case the rescheduled candidates do not appear in the CBAT on May 21, 2019, then their CBAT held on May 10 will be evaluated.

“Further it is once again emphasised that in case, any candidates have made false representation and appeared in the rescheduled CBAT, RRBs reserves the right to take appropriate action and the decision of RRB on this account shall be final and binding,” read the official notification.

The candidates can download the admit card through all the region based official websites.

RRB Group C ALP Technician exam 2019: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit all the region based official websites

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card link’

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number, date of birth

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

“Accordingly, candidates are advised to satisfy themselves that they were genuinely affected in Test 4 or Test 5 conducted on May 10 and then only appear in the rescheduled CBAT on May 21, 2019 in the scheduled centre,” mentioned the notification.

RRB Group C ALP, Technician 2019: Websites to download admit card

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur(www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).

