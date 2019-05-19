RRB Group C ALP Technician exam 2019: Examinations re-scheduled for cyclone affected candidates, admit card available now

RRB Group C ALP Technician exam 2019: The candidates who could not appear in the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Group C, ALP Technician examination in Odisha due to cyclone Fani, and candidates who have faced difficulties due to technical issue regarding unavailability of image representation will now appear in the examination that is re-scheduled to be conducted on May 21, 2019. The board has also released the admit card for the candidates who will appear in the examination.

The candidates can download the admit card through all the region based official websites.

RRB Group C ALP Technician exam 2019: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit all the region based official websites

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card link’

Step 3: In the new window, enter registration number, date of birth

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Earlier, the candidates who have appeared in the computer-based technical examination that was conducted on May 10 faced technical issues in test module 4 or 5. “The Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) for the shortlisted candidates was conducted on 10-05-2019. During the CBAT, certain candidates in few of the centres have faced a technical issue of the image not visible while answering the responses in Test Battery 4 or 5. Many of these affected candidates have given their representations of image not visible issue in the centre itself immediately after the completion of CBAT. However, in few centres, though candidates highlighted the issue of image not visible, they have not given their representations to the centre but later sent mail to the RRBs detailing the issues faced by them,” read the notification.

RRB Group C ALP, Technician 2019: Websites to download admit card

RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur(www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).

