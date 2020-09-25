RRB Clerk recruitment 2020: Link to check eligibility status of candidates activated, direct link

RRB Clerk recruitment 2020: Candidates can submit their objection/ representation till October 5 through the website- rrccr.com. Representational image/ file

RRB Clerk recruitment 2020: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Central Railway has activated the link to check the eligibility status of the candidates who have applied for the posts of clerk/ junior clerk. The candidates who could not find their names on the list can submit their objection/ representation till October 5 through the website- rrccr.com.

READ | RRB NTPC recruitment 2020: ‘Candidates to get appointment letters in a phased manner’, says Piyush Goyal

RRC in its notification mentioned, “Employees whose names are not appearing in the list of eligible / provisional eligible / not eligible candidates, are advised to submit the copy of representation along with copy of online application with documents uploaded to their depot for scrutiny by October 5, if already registered online.”

RRB clerk recruitment 2020: Timeline for submission of objections of not eligible/provisional eligible candidates

Last date of submission of representation/ objection in respective depot: October 5

Last date of submission of objections by depot to respective Sr. DPO/ Dy. CPO/ personnel officer of concerned candidate: October 12

READ | Hiring in UPSC, NHM, PNB; here’s how to apply

Last date of submission of objections by concerned Sr. DPO/ Dy.CPO/ personnel officer to RRC/ CR: October 22

RRC last year advertised for 251 vacancies– 171 vacancies in the positions of junior clerk and 80 vacancies for senior clerk post.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of a computer-based test (CBT), followed by a typing test, document verification and medical examination. CBT will have multiple choice type questions (MCQs). There shall be negative marking in CBT and 1/3 of the allotted mark shall be deducted for every wrong answer.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd