RRB clears results of Group C ALP, Technician withheld candidates

RRB recruitment 2018: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the results of the withheld candidates of Group C ALP, Technician exams of the application number dated (CEN 01/2014). Some candidates’ results are still withheld for further clarification. The final results were declared on May 5, 2017.

Advertising

The results of the candidates were withheld for want of certain clarification, have been now cleared for inclusion in the provisional panel, read the official notification. The candidates can check the results through the official website, rrbald.gov.in.

Meanwhile, the Railway Recruitment Board will declare the revised results of RRB ALP Technician 2018 on December 20. The candidates who will clear the first stage Computer Based Test (CBT) examinations have to appear for the second stage CBT that is scheduled to be conducted on January 21, 22 and 23, 2019.

RRB recruitment 2018: Paper pattern of second stage CBT

Part A: The exam duration is 90 minutes (120 minutes for eligible PWD candidates accompanied with scribe) and there will be 100 questions asked. There will be negative marking for incorrect answers. For every wrong answer, one-third mark will be deducted.

Advertising

Part B: The exam duration is 60 minutes with 80 minutes for eligible PWD candidates accompanied with a scribe. A total of 75 questions will be asked. For every incorrect answer, one-third mark will be deducted.

RRB conducted the first stage examination from August 9 to September 4, 2018, in which a total of 36,47,541 candidates appeared. The examinations were held online at 440 centres.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected