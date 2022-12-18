scorecardresearch
RRB Chennai Group D CBT result to release on or before December 24; check details

RRB Chennai Group D CBT Result: Once released, the result will be available at the official website of RRB Chennai — rrbchennai.gov.in.

The RRB Group D CBT Chennai exam was conducted in multiple phases from August 17 to October 11 in a computer based test (CBT) format.

The Railway Recruitment Board Chennai will declare the RRB Group D result on or before December 24, an official notification has stated. Once released, the result will be available at the official website of RRB Chennai — rrbchennai.gov.in.

This year, the RRB Group D CBT Chennai exam was conducted in multiple phases from August 17 to October 11 in a computer based test (CBT) format.

According to the official notification, the results will be released either on or before December 24. “The results of CBT for shortlisting of candidates for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is currently under process and the results are tentatively scheduled to be published in the official websites of RRBs on or before 24.12.2022,” the notification stated.

The Board has also advised candidates to start preparing for their physical efficiency test. “The eligible candidates expecting to be qualified in CBT are advised to be ready for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) which will be conducted for the shortlisted candidates by respective Railway Recruitment Cells (RRC) of the Zonal Railways and are tentatively scheduled from January 2023 onwards,” the notification read.

All respective RRCs will issue separate notices for this on their respective websites, and candidates are advised to keep checking the official websites on regular basis.

