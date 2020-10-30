RRB announces exam date for ministerial and isolated category recruitment

RRB Isolated candidates exam dates out. (Representational image)

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will hold the computer-based test (CBT) for recruitment at various posts of ministerial and isolated categories between December 15 and December 23, as per the latest notice by the Railways.

The link for viewing the exam city and date and downloading of traveling authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites about 10 days prior to the start of the exam. The admit card will be released four days ahead of the CBT.

To be selected for the post, only single-stage Computer Based Test (CBT) will be held followed by a stenography skill test (SST) or translation test (TT), performance test (PT), teaching skill test (TST), as applicable. Selected candidates will be then called for document verification and medical exam.

The exam will be objective-type for 100 marks. Every question will be for one mark and for each wrong answer, one-third of marks will be deducted. The question paper for single stage CBT will be of 90 minutes duration for 100 questions and 120 minutes for PwBD candidates.

