RRB ALP Technician stage 2 revised admit card rescheduled, check release time

RRB ALP, Technician stage 2 revised admit card: The admit card for the stage 2 of recruitment exam for the post of ALP, Technician will be released today, February 5, 2019. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had earlier said that the admit card will be released at 5pm on February 4, 2019, however, the latest notification states that the admit card has been rescheduled.

According to the official notification, the admit card or hall ticket for CBT stage 2 will be released on February 5, 2019 between 11 am to 1 pm. Candidates can check on their respective regional centre website to download the admit card. The exam will be conducted on February 8, 2019.

According to official notification, the admit cards will be released at 1 pm on February 5, 2019 and will be available till February 8, 1 pm. Post which the link will be deactivated. Candidates need to download admit cards and take printouts before the deadline.

Earlier, the stage 2 computer-based test was conducted January 19, 20, 21, and 23, 2019, however, for many candidates exam could not start or complete on these dates at some of the venues due to ‘technical reasons’, according to RRB. Hence the exam was rescheduled to be conducted on February 8, 2019.

RRB ALP Technician stage 2 revised admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the regional website

Step 2: Click on ‘Stage 2 ALP, Technician revised admit card’ link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using registration number and password

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to take a coloured print out of the admit card or hall ticket on an A4-size paper. Candidates need to carry admit card, passport-sized photograph and a valid government identity proof along with them to the exam hall.

No candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam without e-admit card print-out.

Also, metallic clothing of any type including belts, shoes with metallic content etc or any electronic communication device including mobile phones is banned inside the exam centre.

